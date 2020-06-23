All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

9230 Georgia Ave

9230 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9230 Georgia Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bed, 1 bath KCK! - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!!

NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,053 sq.ft

FEATURES
Beautiful hardwood floors
Jacuzzi tub
Attached two car garage
Back deck

Schools:
White Church Elementary
Arrowhead Middle
Washington High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4527020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 Georgia Ave have any available units?
9230 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9230 Georgia Ave have?
Some of 9230 Georgia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9230 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9230 Georgia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9230 Georgia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9230 Georgia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9230 Georgia Ave does offer parking.
Does 9230 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9230 Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 9230 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9230 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 9230 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9230 Georgia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
