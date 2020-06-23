9230 Georgia Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 bed, 1 bath KCK! - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!!



NEWLY RENOVATED!!



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,053 sq.ft



FEATURES

Beautiful hardwood floors

Jacuzzi tub

Attached two car garage

Back deck



Schools:

White Church Elementary

Arrowhead Middle

Washington High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4527020)