Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
849 North 80th Terrace
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:53 PM

849 North 80th Terrace

849 N 80 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

849 N 80 Ter, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home in KCK has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is ready for new tenants!

Featuring stunning hardwoods throughout the entire home, updated tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and large windows that provide tons of natural light. There is also fresh paint and updated fixtures a well.

This is a classic Kansas City ranch layout that works great for families and roommates alike! The backyard of this property is also perfect for summer BBQs and pets.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 North 80th Terrace have any available units?
849 North 80th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 North 80th Terrace have?
Some of 849 North 80th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 North 80th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
849 North 80th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 North 80th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 North 80th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 849 North 80th Terrace offer parking?
No, 849 North 80th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 849 North 80th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 North 80th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 North 80th Terrace have a pool?
No, 849 North 80th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 849 North 80th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 849 North 80th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 849 North 80th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 North 80th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
