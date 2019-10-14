849 North 80th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home in KCK has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is ready for new tenants!



Featuring stunning hardwoods throughout the entire home, updated tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and large windows that provide tons of natural light. There is also fresh paint and updated fixtures a well.



This is a classic Kansas City ranch layout that works great for families and roommates alike! The backyard of this property is also perfect for summer BBQs and pets.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs

Contact us to schedule a showing.