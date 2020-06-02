Kansas City Kansas Home in quiet neighborhood - This Cottage Home in KCKS is ready for New Tenants. The Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with New Paint throughout with new carpeting and Vinyl in Kitchen and Bath.Refrigerator and Stove included. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Off-street parking. Sorry no Vouchers.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555 Rent is $625.00 Per Month
(RLNE4711705)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 Homer Ave have any available units?
726 Homer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.