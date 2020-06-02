726 Homer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kansas City Kansas Home in quiet neighborhood - This Cottage Home in KCKS is ready for New Tenants. The Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with New Paint throughout with new carpeting and Vinyl in Kitchen and Bath.Refrigerator and Stove included. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Off-street parking. Sorry no Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $625.00 Per Month



