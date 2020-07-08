6639 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66102 Coronado
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Affordable 3- bedroom 1 bath in KCK! Deck off kitchen and 1 car garage. Easy hwy access! Hardwood Floor in living room carpet in bedrooms. Available NOW! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6639 Parallel Parkway have any available units?
