Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6639 Parallel Parkway

6639 Parallel Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6639 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Affordable 3- bedroom 1 bath in KCK! Deck off kitchen and 1 car garage. Easy hwy access! Hardwood Floor in living room carpet in bedrooms. Available NOW!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 Parallel Parkway have any available units?
6639 Parallel Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6639 Parallel Parkway have?
Some of 6639 Parallel Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 Parallel Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6639 Parallel Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 Parallel Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6639 Parallel Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6639 Parallel Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6639 Parallel Parkway offers parking.
Does 6639 Parallel Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6639 Parallel Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 Parallel Parkway have a pool?
No, 6639 Parallel Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6639 Parallel Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6639 Parallel Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 Parallel Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6639 Parallel Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

