6118 Everett Avenue

Amenities
6118 Everett Ave - 6118 Everett Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in KCK!
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard
-1-car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
For further questions or concerns, please contact (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No recent bankruptcies
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes
