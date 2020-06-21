All apartments in Kansas City
6118 Everett Avenue
Location

6118 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6118 Everett Ave - 6118 Everett Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in KCK!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns, please contact (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No recent bankruptcies
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3938104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Everett Avenue have any available units?
6118 Everett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 Everett Avenue have?
Some of 6118 Everett Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Everett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Everett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Everett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 Everett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6118 Everett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Everett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6118 Everett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Everett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Everett Avenue have a pool?
No, 6118 Everett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Everett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6118 Everett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Everett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Everett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
