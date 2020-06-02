All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:54 PM

611 South Ferree Street

611 South Ferree Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 South Ferree Street, Kansas City, KS 66105
Armourdale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Follow link to schedule, self showings!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/871401?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

ADORABLE and CLEAN duplex in Kansas City, KS! Affordable unit just 7 minutes away from downtown KC! NEW light and Bright fresh paint colors. Newly remodeled! Nice large tiled modern bathroom with a ton of storage in bathroom linen closet. Long hallway separates bedrooms from living area. Check it out before it's gone!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

