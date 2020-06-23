All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

6009 Corona Avenue

6009 Corona Avenue
Location

6009 Corona Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
6009 Corona Ave- MOVE-IN READY! - 6009 Corona Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to highways I-70 and 635!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Corona Avenue have any available units?
6009 Corona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Corona Avenue have?
Some of 6009 Corona Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Corona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Corona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Corona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Corona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Corona Avenue offer parking?
No, 6009 Corona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Corona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Corona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Corona Avenue have a pool?
No, 6009 Corona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Corona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6009 Corona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Corona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Corona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
