5620 Swartz Road

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located within walking distance to Turner Middle School just off 55th St. and Swartz Rd.



Featuring brand new carpeting in the main living spaces, beautiful laminate hardwood in the kitchen and bath, and fresh paint throughout, this home really does feel brand new!



The large living room has a beautiful brick wall with built-in (decorative only) fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with island, new stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash!



This home also has a cute side patio, perfect for summer BBQ's!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.