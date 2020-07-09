All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:18 PM

5620 Swartz Road

5620 Swartz Road · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Swartz Road, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located within walking distance to Turner Middle School just off 55th St. and Swartz Rd.

Featuring brand new carpeting in the main living spaces, beautiful laminate hardwood in the kitchen and bath, and fresh paint throughout, this home really does feel brand new!

The large living room has a beautiful brick wall with built-in (decorative only) fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with island, new stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash!

This home also has a cute side patio, perfect for summer BBQ's!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Swartz Road have any available units?
5620 Swartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Swartz Road have?
Some of 5620 Swartz Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Swartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Swartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Swartz Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Swartz Road is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Swartz Road offer parking?
No, 5620 Swartz Road does not offer parking.
Does 5620 Swartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Swartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Swartz Road have a pool?
No, 5620 Swartz Road does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Swartz Road have accessible units?
No, 5620 Swartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Swartz Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Swartz Road does not have units with dishwashers.

