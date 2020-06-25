All apartments in Kansas City
527 Oakland Avenue
527 Oakland Avenue

527 Oakland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

527 Oakland Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath 2 story home has a wonderful floor plan and everything inside has been updated. Featuring a formal dining room plus eat in kitchen with dishwasher. The living room offers a Fireplace and the home has a finished basement with recreational room and a nice deck in back for summer entertaining. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
527 Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 527 Oakland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
527 Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 527 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 527 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 527 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 527 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 527 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 527 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
