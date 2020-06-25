527 Oakland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath 2 story home has a wonderful floor plan and everything inside has been updated. Featuring a formal dining room plus eat in kitchen with dishwasher. The living room offers a Fireplace and the home has a finished basement with recreational room and a nice deck in back for summer entertaining. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.