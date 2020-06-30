4828 Shearer Ct

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage google fiber

Available 05/01/20 KCK- home - Property Id: 236011



Pet friendly house, large/medium dog door and dog quarters. Safe secluded neighborhood, Quiet neighborhood, conveniently near shopping, quick access to I635 & I35, 25 minutes from the airport, Turner school district, Very large backyard and gated off garden/dog run, TV wall mounts, google fiber available/connected, 2 car garage. AMAZING CITY LINE VIEW from back deck. Square footage approximate to include downstairs (split level floor plan) Tenant responsible for BPU utilities. Pets allowed, with deposit. Conditions for pets: Large dogs should not be left alone in house for extended periods of time, dog quarters built for this purpose. Cats must be declawed or claws must be capped. 60 day move out notice required. No smoking inside of house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236011

Property Id 236011



(RLNE5614030)