4828 Shearer Ct
Last updated March 17 2020

4828 Shearer Ct

4828 Shearer Court · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Shearer Court, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
google fiber
Available 05/01/20 KCK- home - Property Id: 236011

Pet friendly house, large/medium dog door and dog quarters. Safe secluded neighborhood, Quiet neighborhood, conveniently near shopping, quick access to I635 & I35, 25 minutes from the airport, Turner school district, Very large backyard and gated off garden/dog run, TV wall mounts, google fiber available/connected, 2 car garage. AMAZING CITY LINE VIEW from back deck. Square footage approximate to include downstairs (split level floor plan) Tenant responsible for BPU utilities. Pets allowed, with deposit. Conditions for pets: Large dogs should not be left alone in house for extended periods of time, dog quarters built for this purpose. Cats must be declawed or claws must be capped. 60 day move out notice required. No smoking inside of house.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Shearer Ct have any available units?
4828 Shearer Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 Shearer Ct have?
Some of 4828 Shearer Ct's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Shearer Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Shearer Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Shearer Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 Shearer Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4828 Shearer Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4828 Shearer Ct offers parking.
Does 4828 Shearer Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Shearer Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Shearer Ct have a pool?
No, 4828 Shearer Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Shearer Ct have accessible units?
No, 4828 Shearer Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Shearer Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Shearer Ct has units with dishwashers.

