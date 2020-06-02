4349 Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled bungalow-style home, close to KU Med and 39th Street, and centrally located near Westport and The Plaza.



This house has been completely renovated inside and out, with all new appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertops and a unique double vanity in the bathroom. You'll definitely want to hang out on the new wrap around deck and enjoy your morning coffee! The loft overlooking the back yard is perfect as an office, or to just hang out an catch up on a great book.



Washer and dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard work.



Pets allowed with a separate pet deposit and $25 per per/per month pet rent.