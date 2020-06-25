4312 Pearl Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1487a11023 ----
***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.
***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.
Check out this amazing duplex near KU Med!
This beautiful duplex offers free parking, a washer and dryer hook-ups in unit, and other awesome finishes throughout!
It is also close to the highway for easy transportation throughout the metro area!
Make this property your new home today!