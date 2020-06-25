All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

4312 Pearl Street

4312 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Pearl Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1487a11023 ----
***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.

***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.

Check out this amazing duplex near KU Med!

This beautiful duplex offers free parking, a washer and dryer hook-ups in unit, and other awesome finishes throughout!

It is also close to the highway for easy transportation throughout the metro area!

Make this property your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Pearl Street have any available units?
4312 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4312 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4312 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 4312 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 4312 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 4312 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4312 Pearl Street has units with air conditioning.
