4312 Pearl Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1487a11023 ----

***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.



***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.



Check out this amazing duplex near KU Med!



This beautiful duplex offers free parking, a washer and dryer hook-ups in unit, and other awesome finishes throughout!



It is also close to the highway for easy transportation throughout the metro area!



Make this property your new home today!