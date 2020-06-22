4019 Booth Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**ACTUAL ADDRESS 4024 BOOTH STREET ** New owners will be closing in February, so please contact to arrange showings.



Owners are completing some renovations including a new stove, above-range microwave, repairs to basement bathroom and general tenant-finish improvements. All renovations should be complete for a March 1st move-in.



House has been freshly painted, has off-street parking and a big, fenced back yard.



The property is about a 4-min walk to KU Hospital / Med Center and makes a perfect rental for doctors, residents, or med students.



Pets accepted with a pet deposit (varies by type/size of pet) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.

