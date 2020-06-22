All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 Booth Street

4019 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**ACTUAL ADDRESS 4024 BOOTH STREET ** New owners will be closing in February, so please contact to arrange showings.

Owners are completing some renovations including a new stove, above-range microwave, repairs to basement bathroom and general tenant-finish improvements. All renovations should be complete for a March 1st move-in.

House has been freshly painted, has off-street parking and a big, fenced back yard.

The property is about a 4-min walk to KU Hospital / Med Center and makes a perfect rental for doctors, residents, or med students.

Pets accepted with a pet deposit (varies by type/size of pet) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Booth Street have any available units?
4019 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Booth Street have?
Some of 4019 Booth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Booth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Booth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Booth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Booth Street does offer parking.
Does 4019 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 4019 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 4019 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 Booth Street has units with dishwashers.
