Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Just2 BLOCKS FROM KU MED! This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home rents for $875.00 a month with updated colors, dishwasher and washer and dryer hook up. This single family home has plenty of off street parking that is cable ready or Google fiber is available with storage, and central air. Pet friendly with approval. Call Premiere Property at 913.283.7125 of call Scott 636.887.6769