Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402

3838 Rainbow Boulevard · (913) 782-0560
Location

3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
google fiber
media room
sauna
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center. Space also has adjacent dining area. Two large bedrooms are separated by hall bathroom. The master bedroom is about the same size, however it has a private bathroom en suite with updated tile. Living room has sliding glass door that opens onto narrow patio. The Vista Condominiums offers MANY amenities for you to enjoy!! Unit includes washer & dryer!
Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Workout Gym, Media Room, Coffee Bar, Meeting Room, etc.
HOA Paid by OWNER and includes: Exercise Room, Property Insurance, Maintenance Free, Management, Parking, Party Room, Pool, Recreation Facilities, Sauna, Security Service.
ALSO PROVIDED at NO COST TO YOU: 1 indoor secured parking space, Basic google fiber, Water, Trash, and 1 storage space located on the ground floor.
Walking dist. to KU Med.....Convenient to Downtown, Westport, & Plaza areas!

(RLNE5290700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

