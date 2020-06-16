3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center. Space also has adjacent dining area. Two large bedrooms are separated by hall bathroom. The master bedroom is about the same size, however it has a private bathroom en suite with updated tile. Living room has sliding glass door that opens onto narrow patio. The Vista Condominiums offers MANY amenities for you to enjoy!! Unit includes washer & dryer!

Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Workout Gym, Media Room, Coffee Bar, Meeting Room, etc.

HOA Paid by OWNER and includes: Exercise Room, Property Insurance, Maintenance Free, Management, Parking, Party Room, Pool, Recreation Facilities, Sauna, Security Service.

ALSO PROVIDED at NO COST TO YOU: 1 indoor secured parking space, Basic google fiber, Water, Trash, and 1 storage space located on the ground floor.

Walking dist. to KU Med.....Convenient to Downtown, Westport, & Plaza areas!



