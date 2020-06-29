3607 Oak Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss out on a chance to live in this gorgeous home. This 3 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, a large kitchen with new countertops and a full set of stainless steel appliances. This home also has a spacious fenced-in backyard.This house is located in northwest Kansas City right off of highway 635. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.check out this property today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers**Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Contact us to schedule a showing.