All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3607 Oak Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3607 Oak Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:17 PM

3607 Oak Avenue

3607 Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3607 Oak Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Quindaro Bluffs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on a chance to live in this gorgeous home. This 3 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, a large kitchen with new countertops and a full set of stainless steel appliances. This home also has a spacious fenced-in backyard.This house is located in northwest Kansas City right off of highway 635. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.check out this property today!*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers**Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Oak Avenue have any available units?
3607 Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3607 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 3607 Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3607 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 3607 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3607 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City