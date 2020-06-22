All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3410 Webster Avenue

3410 Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Webster Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!

This home has received a number of updates including, new carpet and upgraded laminate hardwood throughout the entire home! The kitchen has also received new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.

You will also find that the bathroom has been completely renovated with new tile in the shower, vanity, and fixtures as well.

There is also a full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage, and a large backyard!

You really must come and see this cute house! Make sure to add it to your list of must-see properties!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Webster Avenue have any available units?
3410 Webster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Webster Avenue have?
Some of 3410 Webster Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Webster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Webster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Webster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Webster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3410 Webster Avenue offer parking?
No, 3410 Webster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Webster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Webster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Webster Avenue have a pool?
No, 3410 Webster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Webster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3410 Webster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Webster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Webster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

