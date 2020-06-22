3410 Webster Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!



This home has received a number of updates including, new carpet and upgraded laminate hardwood throughout the entire home! The kitchen has also received new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.



You will also find that the bathroom has been completely renovated with new tile in the shower, vanity, and fixtures as well.



There is also a full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage, and a large backyard!



You really must come and see this cute house! Make sure to add it to your list of must-see properties!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845



Contact us to schedule a showing.