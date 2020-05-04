3002 Eaton St Unit 3002

Amenities

This location doesn't get any better, only blocks from KU Med and the 39th Street corridor, this newly renovated condo offers nothing but luxury. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a huge kitchen, and an open layout. The over-sized kitchen offers custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens up to a large deck and a private backyard. There is a one car garage as well as an additional storage area in the basement.

Completely renovated units minutes from KU Med