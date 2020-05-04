All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3002 Eaton St Unit 3002
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

3002 Eaton St Unit 3002

3002 Eaton St · (314) 690-8561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3002 Eaton St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This location doesn't get any better, only blocks from KU Med and the 39th Street corridor, this newly renovated condo offers nothing but luxury. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a huge kitchen, and an open layout. The over-sized kitchen offers custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens up to a large deck and a private backyard. There is a one car garage as well as an additional storage area in the basement.
Completely renovated units minutes from KU Med

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 have any available units?
3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 have?
Some of 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 does offer parking.
Does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 have a pool?
No, 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 have accessible units?
No, 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3002 Eaton St Unit 3002?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity