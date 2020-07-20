2900 West 101st Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109 I-435 West Kansas City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Brand new split level home next to the Kansas Speedway. All electric home with firpelace in the living room. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built in microwave. 4th bedroom in the finished basement with secondary living area and a full bath with walk in shower. Laundry room is in the basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 North 101 Street have any available units?
2900 North 101 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.