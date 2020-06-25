All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:35 PM

2813 Eaton St

2813 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great property by James and Renters Warehouse! Call 816 208-8914 today to schedule your viewing! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1 car garage. Cozy Kitchen & beautiful hardwood floors,, master Bed Room fenced back yard, minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1,095 + $7 processing/reporting fee $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,195 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Eaton St have any available units?
2813 Eaton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2813 Eaton St currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Eaton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Eaton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Eaton St is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Eaton St offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Eaton St offers parking.
Does 2813 Eaton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Eaton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Eaton St have a pool?
No, 2813 Eaton St does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Eaton St have accessible units?
No, 2813 Eaton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Eaton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Eaton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Eaton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Eaton St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

