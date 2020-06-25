2813 Eaton St

Amenities

Another great property by James and Renters Warehouse! Call 816 208-8914 today to schedule your viewing! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1 car garage. Cozy Kitchen & beautiful hardwood floors,, master Bed Room fenced back yard, minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1,095 + $7 processing/reporting fee $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,195 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.