2640 North 33rd Street

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bath home with unfinished basement and attached garage available. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Appliances included. Laundry hookups in the basement. Large partially fenced yard.



Vouchers: NO



$50 app fee

$725 rent / $725 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the rent.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.