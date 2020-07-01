All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2640 North 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2640 North 33rd Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:27 PM

2640 North 33rd Street

2640 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2640 North 33rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with unfinished basement and attached garage available. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Appliances included. Laundry hookups in the basement. Large partially fenced yard.

Vouchers: NO

$50 app fee
$725 rent / $725 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the rent.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 North 33rd Street have any available units?
2640 North 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2640 North 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2640 North 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 North 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 North 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2640 North 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2640 North 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 2640 North 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 North 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 North 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 2640 North 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2640 North 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2640 North 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 North 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 North 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 North 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 North 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City