2530 West 47th Avenue

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Renovated building across the street from Westwood and down the street from KU Med and the original KC Joes's. Tenant only pays electric and water. All units have unlimited hot water with three tank-less hot water systems. Newer HVAC systems. All units have updated 4 piece stainless steel appliances, new cabinets with quartz counter tops. Newer laminate flooring, updated fixtures in bathroom and kitchen.



Each unit has a dedicated parking spot. The building features increased security with pin pad locks on the front and rear doors. The Ease of access also allow for key less entry into each unit. Complimentary WIFI. Pets under 50 lbs are welcome. The property also features green space in the backyard for pets to walk around with a dedicated animal waste station and security cameras throughout the building. Complimentary shared laundry located in the back of the building on the first floor.



Monthly gross income must equal at least three times the monthly rent.



For more information our leasing policy please visit:

https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.