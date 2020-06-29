All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:15 AM

2530 West 47th Avenue

2530 W 47th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2530 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Renovated building across the street from Westwood and down the street from KU Med and the original KC Joes's. Tenant only pays electric and water. All units have unlimited hot water with three tank-less hot water systems. Newer HVAC systems. All units have updated 4 piece stainless steel appliances, new cabinets with quartz counter tops. Newer laminate flooring, updated fixtures in bathroom and kitchen.

Each unit has a dedicated parking spot. The building features increased security with pin pad locks on the front and rear doors. The Ease of access also allow for key less entry into each unit. Complimentary WIFI. Pets under 50 lbs are welcome. The property also features green space in the backyard for pets to walk around with a dedicated animal waste station and security cameras throughout the building. Complimentary shared laundry located in the back of the building on the first floor.

Monthly gross income must equal at least three times the monthly rent.

For more information our leasing policy please visit:
https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 West 47th Avenue have any available units?
2530 West 47th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 West 47th Avenue have?
Some of 2530 West 47th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 West 47th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2530 West 47th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 West 47th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 West 47th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2530 West 47th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2530 West 47th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2530 West 47th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 West 47th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 West 47th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2530 West 47th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2530 West 47th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2530 West 47th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 West 47th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 West 47th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
