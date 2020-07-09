1954 N 80th Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69a6f730d3 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF JULY RENT FOR MOVE IN BY 7/5. THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE.You\'llfind an open feel and plenty of space in this newer 2-story unit. The living room, dining and kitchen are one completely open space and have 9-foot ceilings. The main floor also includes the master bedroom and full bath. Upper floor features 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. All the bedrooms have big closets, walk-ins in theupstairs rooms. Full daylight basement (unfinished) with laundry room and single car attached garage.All electric home (no gas). Nice newer neighborhoodjust west of 78thand Parallel, with easy access to lots of dining and retail and close to the Legends shopping and entertainment area, and the new Cerner complex. This property is not available for Section 8 housing. Available for July 6 move in.SHOWING NOTE: This home is occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current residents. Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refunable