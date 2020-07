Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Be the first to live in this completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom! This house is a must see and is RENT READY! This gorgeous open concept home is in a great location that puts you minutes away from downtown KC, KU Medical, and The Country Club Plaza! Washer and dryer come with the unit and are located on the first floor! Apply for a showing today!



Key Realty Group LLC does not advertise one Craigslist!