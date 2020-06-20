All apartments in Kansas City
1629 North 49th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

1629 North 49th Street

1629 North 49th Street · (816) 323-0399
Location

1629 North 49th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
online portal
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780646?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage. Cozy with big windows and lots of natural light, fresh paint, new flooring, no basement, fence in backyard. Also includes fridge and stove.

When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (Kansas gas, BPU) if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 North 49th Street have any available units?
1629 North 49th Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 North 49th Street have?
Some of 1629 North 49th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 North 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1629 North 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 North 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 North 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1629 North 49th Street offer parking?
No, 1629 North 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1629 North 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 North 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 North 49th Street have a pool?
No, 1629 North 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1629 North 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 1629 North 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 North 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 North 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
