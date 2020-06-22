1521 N 63rd Place

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 2 Bedroom Home! - This comfortable 1/2 duplex home features a cozy eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and new carpet in the spacious living room, enormous storage room and one-car garage all for an affordable price! No application fee if accepted and moved in by November 1!!!



Section 8 not accepted.

Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.

$25 application for all occupants over 18.



Minimum qualifications:

Income equal to 3 times the rental rate

1 month of pay stubs to prove income

Rental verification from previous landlord(s)

No eviction(s) in the last 4 years



(RLNE1937777)