Kansas City, KS
1510 N 44th St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

1510 N 44th St

1510 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 North 44th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
This house just finished rebab and is brand new! Kitchen is stunning with granite countertops! Designer paint colors and new flooring throughout the whole house!
Visit our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 N 44th St have any available units?
1510 N 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 N 44th St have?
Some of 1510 N 44th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 N 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 N 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 N 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 N 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 1510 N 44th St offer parking?
No, 1510 N 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 1510 N 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 N 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 N 44th St have a pool?
No, 1510 N 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 N 44th St have accessible units?
No, 1510 N 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 N 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 N 44th St has units with dishwashers.
