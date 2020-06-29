1510 North 44th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102 Coronado
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house just finished rebab and is brand new! Kitchen is stunning with granite countertops! Designer paint colors and new flooring throughout the whole house! Visit our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 N 44th St have any available units?
1510 N 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.