Kansas City, KS
1432 N 64th Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1432 N 64th Street

1432 North 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 North 64th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
MOVE-IN NOW - 3 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed - Check out this lovely renovation with easy highway access and close to schools. Refinished, hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen off the living room. Walk-out basement to your large backyard!! Attached garage.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 N 64th Street have any available units?
1432 N 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 N 64th Street have?
Some of 1432 N 64th Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 N 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1432 N 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 N 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 N 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1432 N 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1432 N 64th Street offers parking.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have a pool?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 N 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 N 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

