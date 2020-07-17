All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1421 North 55 Drive - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1421 North 55 Drive - B
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

1421 North 55 Drive - B

1421 N 55th Dr · (816) 410-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1421 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

The rent is $750 per month. There is also a $10/mo common area maintenance fee. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 North 55 Drive - B have any available units?
1421 North 55 Drive - B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 North 55 Drive - B have?
Some of 1421 North 55 Drive - B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 North 55 Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
1421 North 55 Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 North 55 Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 North 55 Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 1421 North 55 Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 1421 North 55 Drive - B offers parking.
Does 1421 North 55 Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 North 55 Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 North 55 Drive - B have a pool?
No, 1421 North 55 Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 1421 North 55 Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 1421 North 55 Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 North 55 Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 North 55 Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1421 North 55 Drive - B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity