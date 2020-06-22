All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1334 North 55th Drive

1334 N 55th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1334 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
our number #1 community for affordable living in KC! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms available for immediate move in! Spacious floor plans with lots of storage and a fully equipped kitchen, this is the perfect place to call home. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Don't wait long, they are going fast. Get your first month rent for FREE!! See why so many choose to live at Villa Bella Town homes. Call Today for move in specials or to schedule your private viewing today!

Here at Villa Bella Townhomes we offer:

24 hr maintenance
Your own yard space
Professionally managed
Washer & Dryer hook ups
Spacious parking
Easy Highway Access to all local shopping and attractions
Pet Friendly
Basement

Call today (913) 335-1180

Or stop by 1404 N 55th Dr. Kansas City, KS 66102

Office Hours
Monday Thru Friday 8:30 to 5:00 pm.
Saturdays by appointment

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27005

(RLNE4708554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 North 55th Drive have any available units?
1334 North 55th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 North 55th Drive have?
Some of 1334 North 55th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 North 55th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1334 North 55th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 North 55th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 North 55th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1334 North 55th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1334 North 55th Drive offers parking.
Does 1334 North 55th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 North 55th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 North 55th Drive have a pool?
No, 1334 North 55th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1334 North 55th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1334 North 55th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 North 55th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 North 55th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
