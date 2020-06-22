1334 North 55th Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

our number #1 community for affordable living in KC! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms available for immediate move in! Spacious floor plans with lots of storage and a fully equipped kitchen, this is the perfect place to call home. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Don't wait long, they are going fast. Get your first month rent for FREE!! See why so many choose to live at Villa Bella Town homes. Call Today for move in specials or to schedule your private viewing today!



Here at Villa Bella Townhomes we offer:



24 hr maintenance

Your own yard space

Professionally managed

Washer & Dryer hook ups

Spacious parking

Easy Highway Access to all local shopping and attractions

Pet Friendly

Basement



Call today (913) 335-1180



Or stop by 1404 N 55th Dr. Kansas City, KS 66102



Office Hours

Monday Thru Friday 8:30 to 5:00 pm.

Saturdays by appointment



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27005



(RLNE4708554)