1334 North 55th Drive

Amenities
our number #1 community for affordable living in KC! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms available for immediate move in! Spacious floor plans with lots of storage and a fully equipped kitchen, this is the perfect place to call home. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Don't wait long, they are going fast. Get your first month rent for FREE!! See why so many choose to live at Villa Bella Town homes. Call Today for move in specials or to schedule your private viewing today!
Here at Villa Bella Townhomes we offer:
24 hr maintenance
Your own yard space
Professionally managed
Washer & Dryer hook ups
Spacious parking
Easy Highway Access to all local shopping and attractions
Pet Friendly
Basement
Call today (913) 335-1180
Or stop by 1404 N 55th Dr. Kansas City, KS 66102
Office Hours
Monday Thru Friday 8:30 to 5:00 pm.
Saturdays by appointment
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27005
(RLNE4708554)