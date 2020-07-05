All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

1145 Oakland Ave

1145 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute one bedroom one bath duplex located in Kansas city KS. Lawn is maintained. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Oakland Ave have any available units?
1145 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1145 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1145 Oakland Ave offer parking?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Oakland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Oakland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

