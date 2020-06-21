All apartments in Kansas City
11035 Cernech Road

11035 Cernech Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11035 Cernech Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Paradise in Piper! This highly desired Reverse 1.5 Story backs to a tree-lined green space that offers peace & privacy! Beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home?s open, airy layout. The large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & center island with seating will inspire your inner chef. Main floor master bedroom with tray ceiling, massive windows and an ensuite bath with tub and separate tiled shower. Entertain in grand style in the finished walk-out lower level with a bar, recreation room, and third bedroom. With 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you?ll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining!

Conveniently located with quick access to the speedway, Cerner, Sporting KC, The Legends Shopping & Restaurants!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11035 Cernech Road have any available units?
11035 Cernech Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11035 Cernech Road have?
Some of 11035 Cernech Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11035 Cernech Road currently offering any rent specials?
11035 Cernech Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11035 Cernech Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11035 Cernech Road is pet friendly.
Does 11035 Cernech Road offer parking?
No, 11035 Cernech Road does not offer parking.
Does 11035 Cernech Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11035 Cernech Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11035 Cernech Road have a pool?
No, 11035 Cernech Road does not have a pool.
Does 11035 Cernech Road have accessible units?
No, 11035 Cernech Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11035 Cernech Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11035 Cernech Road does not have units with dishwashers.
