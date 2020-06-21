11035 Cernech Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Paradise in Piper! This highly desired Reverse 1.5 Story backs to a tree-lined green space that offers peace & privacy! Beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home?s open, airy layout. The large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & center island with seating will inspire your inner chef. Main floor master bedroom with tray ceiling, massive windows and an ensuite bath with tub and separate tiled shower. Entertain in grand style in the finished walk-out lower level with a bar, recreation room, and third bedroom. With 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you?ll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining!



Conveniently located with quick access to the speedway, Cerner, Sporting KC, The Legends Shopping & Restaurants!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.