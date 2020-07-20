All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10743 Cleveland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
10743 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:05 PM

10743 Cleveland Avenue

10743 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
I-435 West Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10743 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a super cute 4 Bed 3 bath home that is a side to side split level home. The home has two living spaces! One living space is right when you walk in and the second is in the lower level of the home. The second living space has a nice wood burning fireplace. The kitchen and dining room are connected. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining overlooks the lower level living space. The upper level of the home has the bedroom areas with 2 full baths. The basement has the 3 bathroom that is connected with laundry. The basement also has a finished bonus space. The home has a 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10743 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
10743 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10743 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 10743 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10743 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10743 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10743 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10743 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10743 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10743 Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 10743 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10743 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10743 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 10743 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10743 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10743 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10743 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10743 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City