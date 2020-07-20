10743 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a super cute 4 Bed 3 bath home that is a side to side split level home. The home has two living spaces! One living space is right when you walk in and the second is in the lower level of the home. The second living space has a nice wood burning fireplace. The kitchen and dining room are connected. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining overlooks the lower level living space. The upper level of the home has the bedroom areas with 2 full baths. The basement has the 3 bathroom that is connected with laundry. The basement also has a finished bonus space. The home has a 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.