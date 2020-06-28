All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:21 AM

10507 Kane Dr

10507 Kane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10507 Kane Drive, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 story fantastic BRAND NEW town-home is located in Highlands at Piper subdivision, a family friendly subdivision! Two BedRooms on the second level and finished basement with full bath can be converted to a 3rd BR. Be the 1st to occupy this beautiful townhome. Lot of Square footage. Superb Value for what you get. BRAND NEW!!!! THAT MEANS NEW APPLIANCES, NEW ROOF, NEW FIREPLACE, NEW AC, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW FLOORING, NEW EVERYTHING, IMMENSE AMOUNT OF FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE, GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOL DISTRICT, HOA TAKES CARE OF LAWN MAINTENANCE AND SNOW REMOVAL. Basement is finished and great for storage with lots of storage space. A fantastic townhome located in a very quiet subdivision in an excellent School district! (Small pets preferred). 1st FLOOR Upgraded all living space to Laminate Flooring, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, Appliances are all upgraded to Stainless Steel. very easy to maintain and super clean. Call/Text: 913-207-7852

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10507 Kane Dr have any available units?
10507 Kane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10507 Kane Dr have?
Some of 10507 Kane Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10507 Kane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10507 Kane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10507 Kane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10507 Kane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10507 Kane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10507 Kane Dr offers parking.
Does 10507 Kane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10507 Kane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10507 Kane Dr have a pool?
No, 10507 Kane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10507 Kane Dr have accessible units?
No, 10507 Kane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10507 Kane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10507 Kane Dr has units with dishwashers.
