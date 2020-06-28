10507 Kane Dr

Amenities

This beautiful 3 story fantastic BRAND NEW town-home is located in Highlands at Piper subdivision, a family friendly subdivision! Two BedRooms on the second level and finished basement with full bath can be converted to a 3rd BR. Be the 1st to occupy this beautiful townhome. Lot of Square footage. Superb Value for what you get. BRAND NEW!!!! THAT MEANS NEW APPLIANCES, NEW ROOF, NEW FIREPLACE, NEW AC, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW FLOORING, NEW EVERYTHING, IMMENSE AMOUNT OF FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE, GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOL DISTRICT, HOA TAKES CARE OF LAWN MAINTENANCE AND SNOW REMOVAL. Basement is finished and great for storage with lots of storage space. A fantastic townhome located in a very quiet subdivision in an excellent School district! (Small pets preferred). 1st FLOOR Upgraded all living space to Laminate Flooring, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, Appliances are all upgraded to Stainless Steel. very easy to maintain and super clean. Call/Text: 913-207-7852