1012 Forest Ct

1 MONTH FREE AND NO APPLICATION FEE!



WATER, HEAT, TRASH, and GAS INCLUDED! Grade school less than one block away, Free off-street parking, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, Monthly Extermination, 5 minutes from KU MED, less than 15 minutes to wherever you want to go in the KC metro area. Sorry, no pets.



Spacious 1, 2, and 4 Bedroom Apartments



Close to Shopping

Play Area

Laundry Facilities On Site

Free Reserved Off-street Parking



Rental Types & Rates:

1 Bed/1 Bath: $450 rent, $99 Deposit, 600 Sq. Ft.

2 Bed/1 Bath: $550 rent, $99 Deposit, 962 Sq. Ft.

4 BED/ 2 Bath: $825 rent, $200 Deposit, 1500 Sq. Ft.

Water, Heat, Gas, and Trash Included!

Accepting Section 8 Housing Vouchers

12 Month Lease