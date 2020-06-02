All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 Forest Ct

1012 N 1 St · No Longer Available
Location

1012 N 1 St, Kansas City, KS 66118
Central Industrial District

1 MONTH FREE AND NO APPLICATION FEE!

WATER, HEAT, TRASH, and GAS INCLUDED! Grade school less than one block away, Free off-street parking, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, Monthly Extermination, 5 minutes from KU MED, less than 15 minutes to wherever you want to go in the KC metro area. Sorry, no pets.

Spacious 1, 2, and 4 Bedroom Apartments

Apartment Features:
Air Conditioning
Patio/Balcony
Cable/Dish Hookups
Extra Storage Space
Refrigerator
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Unfurnished

Community Features:
Close to Shopping
Play Area
Laundry Facilities On Site
Free Reserved Off-street Parking

Rental Types & Rates:
SPECIAL: FIRST MONTH FREE AND NO APPLICATION FEE!
1 Bed/1 Bath: $450 rent, $99 Deposit, 600 Sq. Ft.
2 Bed/1 Bath: $550 rent, $99 Deposit, 962 Sq. Ft.
4 BED/ 2 Bath: $825 rent, $200 Deposit, 1500 Sq. Ft.
Water, Heat, Gas, and Trash Included!
Accepting Section 8 Housing Vouchers
12 Month Lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Forest Ct have any available units?
1012 Forest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Forest Ct have?
Some of 1012 Forest Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Forest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Forest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Forest Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Forest Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1012 Forest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Forest Ct offers parking.
Does 1012 Forest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Forest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Forest Ct have a pool?
No, 1012 Forest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Forest Ct have accessible units?
No, 1012 Forest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Forest Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Forest Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

