709 East Colleen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 East Colleen Drive

709 East Colleen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 East Colleen Drive, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 30th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,417 sf home is located in Gardner, KS. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 East Colleen Drive have any available units?
709 East Colleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 East Colleen Drive have?
Some of 709 East Colleen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 East Colleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 East Colleen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 East Colleen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 East Colleen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 709 East Colleen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 East Colleen Drive does offer parking.
Does 709 East Colleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 East Colleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 East Colleen Drive have a pool?
No, 709 East Colleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 East Colleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 East Colleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 East Colleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 East Colleen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
