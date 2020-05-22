All apartments in Gardner
17164 Kill Creek Road
17164 Kill Creek Road

17164 Kill Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

17164 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17164 Kill Creek Road Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view July 14th!

Three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy maintenance. Do you have pets? We are pet friendly!!

Ask us about our hometown her program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4676198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17164 Kill Creek Road have any available units?
17164 Kill Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 17164 Kill Creek Road have?
Some of 17164 Kill Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17164 Kill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
17164 Kill Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17164 Kill Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17164 Kill Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 17164 Kill Creek Road offer parking?
No, 17164 Kill Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 17164 Kill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17164 Kill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17164 Kill Creek Road have a pool?
No, 17164 Kill Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 17164 Kill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 17164 Kill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17164 Kill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17164 Kill Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
