Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 This lovely home has it all. Quiet country living while still close to I-35. The 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are all spacious and clean. Sitting on 3 acres gives you plenty of room to breathe and take advantage of the large garden space. The kitchen has nice appliances and plenty of storage and each side of the house has a separate large family room. Large detached garage and storm cellar to keep you safe. Much more to list. Possibly of rent to own as well.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1326-jackson-rd-williamsburg-ks-66095-usa/a096d91c-cc7f-4823-9031-7f4c834ab3b2



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5882175)