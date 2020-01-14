Amenities
5449 Norwood Rd Available 01/10/20 {5449} Charming Fairway Two Story + Fantastic Addition Creates Huge Kitchen + Finished Lower Level + Fenced Yard with Patio, Deck and Hot Tub - Ideal Fairway Location with so much living space!
Main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Enlarged kitchen with vaulted ceiling, island, eat in area, sitting area with wet bar and pantry! Main living room with fireplace leads to formal dining room and family room. Mudroom / laundry room.
Master bedroom with hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling, en suite bathroom with double vanity and standing shower! Additional two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs.
Finished basement is perfect for entertaining. Additional half bath.
Gorgeous treed lot with fenced yard, brick patio and deck with hot tub included!
1 car garage.
Kitchen 27X10
Living 11X22
Dining 12X12
Family 12X15
Master Bed 12X21
Bed Two 12X13
Bed Three 10X12
Rec Room 14X18
Westwood View Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
Shawnee Mission East High
(RLNE5319226)