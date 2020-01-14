All apartments in Fairway
Home
/
Fairway, KS
/
5449 Norwood Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5449 Norwood Rd

5449 Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5449 Norwood Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5449 Norwood Rd Available 01/10/20 {5449} Charming Fairway Two Story + Fantastic Addition Creates Huge Kitchen + Finished Lower Level + Fenced Yard with Patio, Deck and Hot Tub - Ideal Fairway Location with so much living space!

Main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Enlarged kitchen with vaulted ceiling, island, eat in area, sitting area with wet bar and pantry! Main living room with fireplace leads to formal dining room and family room. Mudroom / laundry room.

Master bedroom with hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling, en suite bathroom with double vanity and standing shower! Additional two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs.

Finished basement is perfect for entertaining. Additional half bath.

Gorgeous treed lot with fenced yard, brick patio and deck with hot tub included!

1 car garage.

Kitchen 27X10
Living 11X22
Dining 12X12
Family 12X15
Master Bed 12X21
Bed Two 12X13
Bed Three 10X12
Rec Room 14X18

Westwood View Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
Shawnee Mission East High

(RLNE5319226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Norwood Rd have any available units?
5449 Norwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 5449 Norwood Rd have?
Some of 5449 Norwood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5449 Norwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Norwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Norwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5449 Norwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5449 Norwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5449 Norwood Rd offers parking.
Does 5449 Norwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Norwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Norwood Rd have a pool?
No, 5449 Norwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5449 Norwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 5449 Norwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Norwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Norwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5449 Norwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5449 Norwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

