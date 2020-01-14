Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

5449 Norwood Rd Available 01/10/20 {5449} Charming Fairway Two Story + Fantastic Addition Creates Huge Kitchen + Finished Lower Level + Fenced Yard with Patio, Deck and Hot Tub - Ideal Fairway Location with so much living space!



Main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Enlarged kitchen with vaulted ceiling, island, eat in area, sitting area with wet bar and pantry! Main living room with fireplace leads to formal dining room and family room. Mudroom / laundry room.



Master bedroom with hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling, en suite bathroom with double vanity and standing shower! Additional two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs.



Finished basement is perfect for entertaining. Additional half bath.



Gorgeous treed lot with fenced yard, brick patio and deck with hot tub included!



1 car garage.



Kitchen 27X10

Living 11X22

Dining 12X12

Family 12X15

Master Bed 12X21

Bed Two 12X13

Bed Three 10X12

Rec Room 14X18



Westwood View Elementary

Indian Hills Middle

Shawnee Mission East High



(RLNE5319226)