95 West Ash Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Experience the charm of living on Main Street Zionsville in the heart of the Village! Walk to shops, restaurants, and all that downtown Zionsville has to offer! Includes a private backyard and pets are welcome upon approval. Enjoy coffee or an evening beverage on your deck. Oversized garage will house your car and other storage items! Completely remodeled! Like new appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and a dishwasher! Washer and dryer too! Large family room has space for dining as well and you'll love the hardwood floors. Welcome home!!