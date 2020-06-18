All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 95 West Ash Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
95 West Ash Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

95 West Ash Street

95 W Ash St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

95 W Ash St, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Experience the charm of living on Main Street Zionsville in the heart of the Village! Walk to shops, restaurants, and all that downtown Zionsville has to offer! Includes a private backyard and pets are welcome upon approval. Enjoy coffee or an evening beverage on your deck. Oversized garage will house your car and other storage items! Completely remodeled! Like new appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and a dishwasher! Washer and dryer too! Large family room has space for dining as well and you'll love the hardwood floors. Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 West Ash Street have any available units?
95 West Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 95 West Ash Street have?
Some of 95 West Ash Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 West Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 West Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 West Ash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 West Ash Street is pet friendly.
Does 95 West Ash Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 West Ash Street offers parking.
Does 95 West Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 West Ash Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 West Ash Street have a pool?
No, 95 West Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 95 West Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 95 West Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 West Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 West Ash Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 West Ash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 West Ash Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion