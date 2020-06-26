6540 Abby Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

** UNIT PENDING **



Lovely Ranch in Zionsville in popular Royal Run, minutes to numerous restaurants, Golf Club of Indianapolis, I-65 access and more. Home features an open floor plan and fresh paint throughout. Large great room/kitchen with laminate floors and all stainless appliances. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Other features include a large office with built-ins, a large patio great for entertaining along with a community pool and playground. Pets negotiable!

