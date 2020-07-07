All apartments in Zionsville
6304 Pickwick Court

6304 Pickwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Pickwick Court, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
A Beautiful Home With Like New Appearance. Refinished Throughout With Brand New Flooring And High-Efficiency Windows. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances And Garbage Disposal. The Bathrooms Are Updated With New Toilets And Large Mirrored Medicine Cabinets. New Interior And Exterior Doors. Through The Double Glass Doors Off Of The Kitchen, You Will Be Greeted By A Large Deck Leading To A Spacious Backyard. The Home Also Has A Recently Installed Super High-Efficiency (22 Seer) Heat Pump. Community Clubhouse With Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis And Basketball Areas.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking premises.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Pickwick Court have any available units?
6304 Pickwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6304 Pickwick Court have?
Some of 6304 Pickwick Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Pickwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Pickwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Pickwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Pickwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 6304 Pickwick Court offer parking?
No, 6304 Pickwick Court does not offer parking.
Does 6304 Pickwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Pickwick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Pickwick Court have a pool?
Yes, 6304 Pickwick Court has a pool.
Does 6304 Pickwick Court have accessible units?
No, 6304 Pickwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Pickwick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Pickwick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 Pickwick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 Pickwick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

