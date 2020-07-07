6304 Pickwick Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

A Beautiful Home With Like New Appearance. Refinished Throughout With Brand New Flooring And High-Efficiency Windows. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances And Garbage Disposal. The Bathrooms Are Updated With New Toilets And Large Mirrored Medicine Cabinets. New Interior And Exterior Doors. Through The Double Glass Doors Off Of The Kitchen, You Will Be Greeted By A Large Deck Leading To A Spacious Backyard. The Home Also Has A Recently Installed Super High-Efficiency (22 Seer) Heat Pump. Community Clubhouse With Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis And Basketball Areas.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking premises.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.