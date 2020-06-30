6255 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Immaculate home available for RENT now!!!Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Grand 2 story foyer with formal living/office and dining on main. Family room with fireplace and open kitchen W/ breakfast area. quartz counter tops with SS appliances. Upstairs w/ 4 bedroom and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with walk-in closet &master bath with separate shower and garden tub. The 4th extra large bedroom can be used as office or game room too. Great location with Community pool (heated), tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts, and lots of common area for picnics with tables and grills for you to use. Great location with highway access and lots of shopping and dining near by along with Award wining schools.