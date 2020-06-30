All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 6255 Canterbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
6255 Canterbury Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

6255 Canterbury Drive

6255 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6255 Canterbury Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Immaculate home available for RENT now!!!Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Grand 2 story foyer with formal living/office and dining on main. Family room with fireplace and open kitchen W/ breakfast area. quartz counter tops with SS appliances. Upstairs w/ 4 bedroom and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with walk-in closet &master bath with separate shower and garden tub. The 4th extra large bedroom can be used as office or game room too. Great location with Community pool (heated), tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts, and lots of common area for picnics with tables and grills for you to use. Great location with highway access and lots of shopping and dining near by along with Award wining schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6255 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
6255 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6255 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 6255 Canterbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6255 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6255 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6255 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6255 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 6255 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6255 Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6255 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6255 Canterbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6255 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6255 Canterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 6255 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6255 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6255 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6255 Canterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6255 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6255 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion