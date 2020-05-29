4051 Weston Pointe Drive

Amenities

Immaculate town Home available for Rent Sept 1st!!! Home features 3 BR and loft, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools. Complete hardwood flooring on main level with family room , dining and kitchen. Kitchen updated with 42" kitchen cabinets, SS appliances Granite counter tops. Washer, dryer included. Master suite with walk-in closet & dbl sink vanity. 2 other bedrooms with 2 full bath upstairs. Loft area can be used as office. Upstairs with new carpet . Private backyard. Whole house drinking water and Water softener included.