Zionsville, IN
4051 Weston Pointe Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

4051 Weston Pointe Drive

4051 Weston Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4051 Weston Pointe Dr, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate town Home available for Rent Sept 1st!!! Home features 3 BR and loft, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools. Complete hardwood flooring on main level with family room , dining and kitchen. Kitchen updated with 42" kitchen cabinets, SS appliances Granite counter tops. Washer, dryer included. Master suite with walk-in closet & dbl sink vanity. 2 other bedrooms with 2 full bath upstairs. Loft area can be used as office. Upstairs with new carpet . Private backyard. Whole house drinking water and Water softener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have any available units?
4051 Weston Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have?
Some of 4051 Weston Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 Weston Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Weston Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Weston Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4051 Weston Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4051 Weston Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
