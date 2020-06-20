All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:42 AM

262 South Ford Road

262 South Ford Road · (317) 843-0011
Location

262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN 46077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Property Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.
Front and rear entrances, reception area, conference room, 3 private offices, 4 person work area and private restroom. Park at your door convenience. Excellent accessibility in integrated center with plentiful parking.
Lighted monument sign on high traffic Ford Rd.
Please note: Base rent includes first $3 of NNN charges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 South Ford Road have any available units?
262 South Ford Road has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 262 South Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
262 South Ford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 South Ford Road pet-friendly?
No, 262 South Ford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 262 South Ford Road offer parking?
Yes, 262 South Ford Road does offer parking.
Does 262 South Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 South Ford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 South Ford Road have a pool?
No, 262 South Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 262 South Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 262 South Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 262 South Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 South Ford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 South Ford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 South Ford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
