262 South Ford Road

Amenities
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.
Front and rear entrances, reception area, conference room, 3 private offices, 4 person work area and private restroom. Park at your door convenience. Excellent accessibility in integrated center with plentiful parking.
Lighted monument sign on high traffic Ford Rd.
Please note: Base rent includes first $3 of NNN charges.