All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 1830 Continental Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
1830 Continental Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:25 PM

1830 Continental Drive

1830 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1830 Continental Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful hardwood flooring is found throughout the main level, while updated paint & white trim give this home a bright and updated feel. Spacious great room w/vaulted ceiling is flooded w/natural light. Steps away you'll find the updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. Main floor office & large laundry room are a plus! Main Level Master Suite offers an updated Master Bath w/custom tiled shower, updated vanity & garden tub. Upstairs you'll find 3 generous sized bedrooms & a full bath w/double sinks. Finished basement w/wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting & fresh paint! Large deck/wonderful backyard! Spacious 2.5 car garage!Playground, pool and tennis courts are just across the street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Continental Drive have any available units?
1830 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 1830 Continental Drive have?
Some of 1830 Continental Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Continental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 1830 Continental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Continental Drive offers parking.
Does 1830 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Continental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Continental Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Continental Drive has a pool.
Does 1830 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Continental Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Continental Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Continental Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion