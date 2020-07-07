1830 Continental Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful hardwood flooring is found throughout the main level, while updated paint & white trim give this home a bright and updated feel. Spacious great room w/vaulted ceiling is flooded w/natural light. Steps away you'll find the updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. Main floor office & large laundry room are a plus! Main Level Master Suite offers an updated Master Bath w/custom tiled shower, updated vanity & garden tub. Upstairs you'll find 3 generous sized bedrooms & a full bath w/double sinks. Finished basement w/wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting & fresh paint! Large deck/wonderful backyard! Spacious 2.5 car garage!Playground, pool and tennis courts are just across the street