Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Zionsville - 3 br townhome - Enjoy maintenance free living in this three bedroom townhome in Hunter Glen. Two full and two half baths in this 3 story condo with over 1400 square feet. Fireplace, mini blinds, all appliances provided.

Hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, center island in the kitchen, balcony. Nearby walking trails and easy access to highway 465.



(RLNE4235615)