Whitestown, IN
7818 Hedgehop Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:45 PM

7818 Hedgehop Drive

7818 Hedgehop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7818 Hedgehop Drive, Whitestown, IN 46077

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL two story 4bd 2.5ba home in Eagles Nest! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite, and a large island. The master bedroom has double sinks, granite counters and a beautiful walk-in closet. You will have plenty of room to play in the loft and room to spread out in the basement! There is even room to park your car and store your things in the 2.5 car garage. Zionsville schools, easy access to 65 ensure this will NOT last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have any available units?
7818 Hedgehop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have?
Some of 7818 Hedgehop Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7818 Hedgehop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7818 Hedgehop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7818 Hedgehop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7818 Hedgehop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7818 Hedgehop Drive offers parking.
Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7818 Hedgehop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have a pool?
No, 7818 Hedgehop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have accessible units?
No, 7818 Hedgehop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7818 Hedgehop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7818 Hedgehop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7818 Hedgehop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

