7818 Hedgehop Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL two story 4bd 2.5ba home in Eagles Nest! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite, and a large island. The master bedroom has double sinks, granite counters and a beautiful walk-in closet. You will have plenty of room to play in the loft and room to spread out in the basement! There is even room to park your car and store your things in the 2.5 car garage. Zionsville schools, easy access to 65 ensure this will NOT last long!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.