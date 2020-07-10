Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Redwood® Whitestown is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?