Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

Redwood Whitestown

5804 Hemlock Drive · (833) 387-1340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN 46075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Summerwood-1

$2,049

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Whitestown.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Whitestown is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Visitor Parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Whitestown have any available units?
Redwood Whitestown offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Whitestown have?
Some of Redwood Whitestown's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Whitestown currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Whitestown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Whitestown pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Whitestown is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Whitestown offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Whitestown offers parking.
Does Redwood Whitestown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Whitestown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Whitestown have a pool?
No, Redwood Whitestown does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Whitestown have accessible units?
No, Redwood Whitestown does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Whitestown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Whitestown has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Whitestown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Whitestown has units with air conditioning.
