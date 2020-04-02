All apartments in Westfield
962 Morley Ln

962 Morley Ln · (317) 814-5265
Location

962 Morley Ln, Westfield, IN 46074
Maple Knoll

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 962 Morley Ln · Avail. Jun 26

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
962 Morley Ln Available 06/26/20 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Located in the popular Maple Knoll neighborhood, this Greenfield floor plan is over 3,000 sq ft and has many wonderful features: hardwood floors, main level office/5th bedroom, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge game room on the 2nd floor in addition to a separate loft space, master suite with double sinks, and laundry room on the main level is off of the mudroom with a boot bench. Minutes to the Monon Trail, dining and shopping. A tremendous value in a wonderful community! Owner will consider a small dog with an additional $400 deposit and $40/month pet rent. No cats. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3767265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Morley Ln have any available units?
962 Morley Ln has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 962 Morley Ln have?
Some of 962 Morley Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Morley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
962 Morley Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Morley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 Morley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 962 Morley Ln offer parking?
No, 962 Morley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 962 Morley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Morley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Morley Ln have a pool?
No, 962 Morley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 962 Morley Ln have accessible units?
No, 962 Morley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Morley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Morley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Morley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Morley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
