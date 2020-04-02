Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room on-site laundry

962 Morley Ln Available 06/26/20 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Located in the popular Maple Knoll neighborhood, this Greenfield floor plan is over 3,000 sq ft and has many wonderful features: hardwood floors, main level office/5th bedroom, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge game room on the 2nd floor in addition to a separate loft space, master suite with double sinks, and laundry room on the main level is off of the mudroom with a boot bench. Minutes to the Monon Trail, dining and shopping. A tremendous value in a wonderful community! Owner will consider a small dog with an additional $400 deposit and $40/month pet rent. No cats. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3767265)